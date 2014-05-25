Meet all the components and operation of the electric motor

The electric motor has as main components the stator and the rotor. The stator that integrates the electric motor is nothing more than a set of cylindrical windings and responsible for producing electromagnetic fields.

Since the rotor is a set of windings or conductive bars around an axis which rotates freely inside the stator which lies inside the electric motor.

A current is induced in the rotor windings so that it crosses the magnetic field that is generated by the stator. This current then that is induced produces the electromagnetic field of the rotor.

The interaction that occurs between electromagnetic fields are produced by the stator and the electric motor rotor and it is this interaction that causes the rotor to rotate. The single-phase AC electric current moves in one direction, stop and then changes its direction.