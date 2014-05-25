Learn what are the determining factors when choosing an electric motor

There are several determining factors when choosing one or the other electric motor. The importance of these factors is directly related to the use of the electric motor and the possibilities that the investor has to choose the electric motor.

The electric motor has to power the DC or AC, single phase and polyphase; ambient conditions concern the restrictions on pollution that the electric motor produces and this pollution is directly related to noise pollution.

The relationship speed / electric motor baldor L3507 torque is related to the direct consequence of the load characteristics that the electric motor will have to operate, use and maintenance of the electric motor will vary according to the economic interests of the electric motor of the owner and his perspective is short or long course; the controllability of the electric motor says about the position, binary, speed and power start to be evaluated according to the load requirements applied to the electric motor.